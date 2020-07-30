Kanestra Bland has been selected as the new principal at La Marque Middle School in the Texas City Independent School District; and Travishia Hewitt was named principal of Robinson Elementary School in the Clear Creek Independent School District.
Bland, formerly the academic dean at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown, takes over the position from Dr. Flo Adkins, who left to accept a position at Santa Fe Independent School District.
Bland began her career in education as an English language arts teacher 16 years ago in Brazosport Independent School District. She also served as an assistant principal there for eight years.
“I look forward to working with our parents and staff to give every child an opportunity every day to find success at La Marque Middle School,” Bland said. “I have a great love for instruction, collaboration, supporting educators, and positioning students to learn and grow.”
Hewitt, formerly the assistant principal at Ward Elementary School the last four years, has taken over for Yolanda Jones, who retired this summer after 22 years in Clear Creek ISD.
“I’m grateful for the leadership of our district,” Hewitt said. “I’m thankful to work in a district where student individuality is encouraged and celebrated and student success is priority. I’m also very appreciative for the learning opportunities and collaboration with other leading learners in our school district and look forward to this new chapter together.”— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.