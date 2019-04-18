GALVESTON
An early-morning storm knocked out power to hundreds of area homes and businesses on Thursday, and caused two schools to cancel classes entirely.
Burnet Elementary School in Galveston and Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School on Bolivar Peninsula were both closed on Thursday. The Galveston Independent School District said the unplanned day off will not count as absences against students from those schools.
The Thursday storm pass over Galveston County about 4 a.m. and strong gusts knocked out power to more than 800 customers in Galveston, according to CenterPoint Energy.
Most power was restored by early afternoon. There were no reports of other major damage in the county.
The inclement weather had cleared up by Thursday afternoon, and the coming weekend is expected to be clear and sunny, with temperatures rising to about 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
— John Wayne Ferguson
