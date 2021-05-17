GALVESTON
A cruise line long absent from the Port of Galveston will return to the island Tuesday.
The Celebrity Millennium is scheduled to arrive in the port about 6:30 a.m. as part of ongoing efforts to inoculate cruise ship workers against COVID-19, officials said.
The Millennium will be the third ship to dock at the port as part of the vaccination effort. Carnival Breeze and Vista arrived in the port May 10 and have been moving between the port and an offshore anchorage point.
Celebrity Cruises is a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, which also owns Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, which regularly sails from the port. Celebrity Cruises last sailed from the port in the early 2000s.
The Millennium isn't scheduled to sail from Galveston. The ship is scheduled in June and July to sail between islands in the Caribbean, and in October, it is scheduled to sail through the Panama Canal.
