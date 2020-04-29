GALVESTON
A suspended Galveston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and accused of being in the house of a woman he’d been order to stay away from, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors have asked a district court judge to revoke his bond and order him into custody.
Justin Popovich, 38, of Galveston, was arrested Monday evening at a home on the 4600 block of Avenue P, according to police records. He was charged with violating a court order, according to police records.
Popovich was indicted on Jan. 23 on domestic violence charges. He is accused of hitting, pushing and grabbing a woman by the neck in two different incidents in 2019, according to court records.
Popovich was arrested and formally charged in January and ordered not to communicate with the woman, go within 200 yards of her home or to possess a firearm, according to court records.
Police were called Monday to the woman’s home and found Popovich inside it, with his truck parked across the street, according to a motion to revoke bond written by county prosecutors.
Police arrested Popovich and impounded the truck. While officers prepared the truck to be towed, they found two handguns inside, according to prosecutors.
The woman was not harmed during the incident.
Popovich was booked into the Galveston County Jail on Monday. He had been released by Tuesday, according to jail records.
Popovich is a sergeant in the Galveston Police Department. He has been on unpaid leave since Oct. 17, according to the police department. He was placed on leave after a criminal complaint was made against him, according to the police department. The police department didn’t disclose Popovich’s suspension until after he had been indicted.
A bond hearing on the motion to revoke Popovich’s bond will be held May 4, according to court records.
