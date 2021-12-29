• City offices in Kemah will close at noon today and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 12:30 p.m. today and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Santa Fe will close at 1:30 p.m. today and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Hitchcock, Texas City, League City and Friendswood will be closed Friday.
• City offices in Tiki Island will be closed Friday and Monday.
• City offices in La Marque will be closed Monday.
• There will be no trash pick-up in League City or Texas City on Saturday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Jamaica Beach.
Mail
• Post offices will be closed Saturday. No mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered New Year’s Day.
Libraries
• The Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed today through Sunday.
• Helen Hall Library will close at 6 p.m. today and remain closed through Sunday.
• Rosenberg Library, Moore Memorial Public Library and the Friendswood Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.
• Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday.
• The La Marque Public Library will be closed Saturday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Dickinson Public Library.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Saturday.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Friday; Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Friday and Saturday; and the Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Friday and Saturday.
