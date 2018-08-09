GALVESTON
A grand jury on Thursday returned two felony indictments against the 17-year-old student accused of killing 10 people inside Santa Fe High School in May.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was indicted on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s office.
They are the same charges Pagourtzis faced when he was arrested May 18 inside Santa Fe High School, police said.
The murder indictment names all 10 people who died in the school. Pagourtzis is accused of using a gun to kill Jared Black, Shana Fisher, Christian Riley Garcia, Aaron Kyle McLeod, Glenda Ann Perkins, Angelique Ramirez, Sabika Sheikh, Christopher Stone, Cynthia Tisdale and Kimberly Vaughn, according to the indictment.
The assault charge stems from the shooting of Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department officer John Barnes, who was severely injured but survived.
The indictments didn’t bring any surprises in the case against Pagourtzis, his defense attorney said on Thursday.
“It tracks with what we were expecting to come out,” said Nick Poehl, an attorney representing Pagourtzis.
The grand jury began hearing evidence against Pagourtzis last week, officials said. The grand jury heard testimony from four Galveston Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the indictment.
Pagourtzis’ parents, Rose Maria Kosmetatos and Antonios Pagourtzis, also testified, Poehl said.
The indictments allow the criminal case against Pagourtzis to move forward, although no future court dates were announced Thursday afternoon.
Pagourtzis has been held without bond and in solitary confinement in the Galveston County Jail since the shooting.
He has begun to undergo a mental health evaluation performed by experts hired by his defense team, Poehl said.
A photograph of Pagourtzis released by the Galveston County Sheriff’s office shows that he had shaved his head since being arrested.
The haircut was not some kind of statement, Poehl said. His client’s hair was getting long and jail deputies provided him with clippers to cut his hair, Poehl said. He blamed the short cut on inexperience as a barber.
Pagourtzis’ case is in Galveston’s 122nd District Court.
