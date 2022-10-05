Firefighters douse shed fire in Santa Fe By STUART VILLANUEVA The Daily News Stuart Villanueva Author email Oct 5, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A Santa Fe firefighter walks past a burned shed behind a vacant house on 21st Street in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News A Santa Fe firefighter checks for hot spots in the ceiling of a burned shed behind a vacant house on 21st Street in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Firefighters clear rubble from a burned shed behind a vacant house on 21st Street in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Firefighters clear rubble from a burned shed behind a vacant house on 21st Street in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. SANTA FE — Firefighters from Santa Fe, Hitchcock and Dickinson responded to the scene of a fire that burned a shed behind a vacant house on 21st Street in Santa Fe on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire that destroyed the wooden structure and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. 