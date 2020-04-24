GALVESTON
The city, Galveston Police Department and Galveston Island Beach Patrol spent Friday and planned to work through the weekend to gear up for a partial reopening of the beaches Monday morning, a move that many residents have longed for.
But the partial reopening, even confined to hours before 9 a.m., has some city leaders worried that the delicate balance between reopening businesses and keeping people safe may have been fractured.
The Galveston City Council made the decision at a virtual meeting Thursday in a split 4-to-3 vote to reopen beaches seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. only for people exercising or otherwise moving — no sitting or lying — starting Monday.
City and Galveston Park Board of Trustees officials are gearing up for change by having all the beach patrol’s full-time force, police officers and city marshals patrolling the beach Monday morning to enforce social distancing and ensure people leave the beach at 9 a.m., patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
“Because it’s 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., I don’t think we’re going to see huge numbers of people,” Davis said. “I have a little bit of trepidation about the weekends.”
Even with the beaches closed, the patrol is having contact with 200 people a day, Davis said.
HOW THEY’LL DO IT
The city isn’t opening all access points.
To help the city and beach patrol manage the crowds, park board crews will only open access points at ramps that lead to the beach, rather than the stairs, Davis said. There are about nine ramps along the seawall, he said.
Barricades at the West End won’t be removed because vehicular access still isn’t allowed, but people will be able to walk around the barricades, Davis said.
Beach patrol will have at least eight people out daily, four in the mornings and four in the afternoons, Davis said.
The city plans to send four city marshals to the beach Monday morning, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
As of Friday, the Galveston Police Department wasn’t sure how many officers it would send to the beach, spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough believes that reopening the beaches now, even partially, was a poor decision by the city council, he said.
“You don’t get second shots at this stuff,” Yarbrough said. “They override management on literally the most important decision I had to make in the six years since I’ve been mayor.”
Yarbrough wanted to wait to make a decision on the beaches until Monday, when Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to release plans for reopening the state economy, and until the city heard back from the Texas General Land Office, which regulates state beaches.
The land office had some concerns about maintaining access to all Texans, officials said during Thursday’s meeting.
The land office confirmed it was aware of Galveston’s decision Thursday but didn’t offer further comment or respond to questions Friday.
HOW IT AFFECTS THE PLAN
But Yarbrough is also worried the move undermined a careful balance the city management is attempting as it makes reopening plans, he said.
“The biggest thing is the credibility hit for the city and management,” Yarbrough said. “None of these actions were ever intended to hurt Galvestonians; it was to give us the best chances of minimal spread and minimal problems.”
Yarbrough worries other businesses might want to reopen to full capacity earlier if the beaches reopen quicker than planned.
Galveston closed beaches March 29 over concerns that out-of-towners would flock to the beach, further spreading the disease and coming into contact with island first responders.
Opening beaches would be a welcome change for island hotels, said Willis Gandhi, president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
He’s at about 20 percent occupancy at his Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd., he said. The guests are essential workers, he said.
But once beaches open, he expects to get more business, he said.
“I think it’s going to have to be done slowly,” Gandhi said. “The last thing we need is 100,00 people coming down to Galveston.”
“Businesses in Galveston rely on the beaches being open,” said Nick Gaido, president of Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant, 3828 Seawall Blvd.
While saving lives should be the priority, eventually some minor risks will need to be taken to get businesses up and running again, Gaido said.
Beaches should reopen with a slow, measured approach, he said.
“When the beaches are open, Galveston is open for businesses and tourists,” Gaido said. “Without those places, food and lodging isn’t enough to bring people here.”
need for more guards
Reopening the beaches means Davis needs to accelerate his expected timeline for bringing on seasonal guards.
Beach patrol is operating only with its year-round staff, but as beaches reopen, the patrol will need to bring on seasonal guards for the towers, Davis said.
The process to recruit and train guards is a minimum of three weeks long, he said.
The patrol has about 30 trained seasonal guards from spring break, but it needs closer to 120 for a summer force and there’s no guarantee all the spring break guards will return, Davis said.
“We need to train a lot of lifeguards real quickly,” Davis said. “I was thinking we can do that in June.”
