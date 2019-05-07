LEAGUE CITY
A man is charged with aggravated assault after an early morning ATV crash broke a woman's leg, police said.
Joy Jason Long III, 41, of League City, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Sunday, according to the League City Police Department.
At 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 800 block of state Highway 3 to a report of a major accident, according to a police complaint. The address is near Walter Hall Park in League City.
When they arrived, they found an ATV on its side and a woman inside, according to the complaint. The woman's leg was broken and the bone was protruding out of her skin, according to the complaint.
Long told officers that he was driving, with the woman and two other people riding as passengers, according to the complaint.
He attempted to do a donut in a grassy part of the parking lot and flipped the ATV, according to the complaint.
Long did not show signs of intoxication, according to the complaint. He refused to take a field sobriety test or to submit to a blood draw, according to the complaint.
Long's bond was set at $40,000, according to court records. He was no longer in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
