GALVESTON
A 57-year-old man was the second drowning death of the holiday weekend in Galveston.
Officials had not disclosed the victim's identify Sunday evening.
At about 4 p.m. Sunday, a lifeguard at the 43rd Street tower spotted two swimmers far from shore midway between the 43rd and 47th street rock groins, Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
A local surfer approached the swimmers and the lifeguard swam out to them, Davis said. The surfer rescued a girl in her early teens and passed her to the lifeguard, Davis said. The girl reported that her father had submerged, Davis said.
"Beach Patrol responded with an immediate in-water search, and two guards on a Jet Ski located the man face down just east of the 47th Street groin," Davis said.
After bringing the man to shore, fire department officers immediately started CPR before passing the man to EMS, which transported him the John Sealy Emergency Room, Davis said. The man pronounced dead at the hospital, Davis said.
The man's drowning death is the second on Galveston's beaches in less than 24 hours after only two other drowning deaths in all of 2020.
At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, the U.S. Coast Guard received a report from the Galveston Police Department about a 16-year-old boy from Rosenburg reported missing while swimming near 4400 Seawall Boulevard.
The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine broadcast and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Houston and 45-foot response boat from Galveston to search for the boy. Agencies involved in the search were Coast Guard, Galveston police and fire departments and Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
At about 11 a.m. Sunday, the boy's body was recovered near 4700 Seawall Boulevard. An exact cause for the boy's drowning was not known, but he went missing nearby an area where rip currents are common, Davis said.
