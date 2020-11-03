GALVESTON
Republican incumbents won handily against Democrats for county offices during Tuesday's general election.
Sheriff Henry Trochesset will serve another four years as the leader of Galveston County's largest law enforcement agency after a decisive win.
Trochesset, a Republican from Santa Fe, defeated Democrat Mark Salinas, 89,104 votes to 48,189 votes, according to incomplete and unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Trochesset received 65 percent of the vote.
"I'm honored the citizens chose me once again," Trochesset said. "I had a lot of great support from my family, my employees and my friends and the citizens. I appreciate the things they do every day."
Trochesset was first elected as sheriff in 2012. He has worked at the sheriff's office for 37 years.
County Democrats believed their best chance to gain elected offices was in races against the sheriff and two district court races, races that wouldn't be affected by votes in neighboring counties and in which potential existed for voters to split their ballots between candidates from different parties.
That didn't happen thanks to a strong Republican turnout in the county. The three candidates won their seats by wide margins.
Galveston County 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox defeated George Lindsey, a Harris County assistant district attorney, 90,135 votes to 46,065 votes. Cox received 66.2 percent of vote, according to incomplete and unofficial results on Tuesday night.
Cox, who ran an unsuccessful primary challenge against County Judge Mark Henry in 2018, has served as a district court judge since 2005.
In the 405th District Court, Judge Jared Robinson defeated Friendswood attorney Teresa Hudson, 88,389 votes to 47,458, according to incomplete and unofficial results. It was Robinson's first election win as a judge. He was appointed to the district court in 2019 to complete the unexpired term of former judge Michelle Slaughter.
The three judicial victories mean Republicans continue to hold all of the political offices decided in county-wide races.
Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson, Precinct 1 Commissioner Darrell Apffel and Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes ran unopposed, as did Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Kathleen McCumber, Precinct 1 Constable Rick Sharp, Precinct 2 Constable Jimmy Fullen, Precinct 3 Constable Derreck Rose and Precinct 4 Constable Justin West.
The vote counts available as of 12 a.m. did not include more than 10,000 mail-in votes in Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Clerk's Office.
