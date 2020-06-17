Several shops, bars and restaurants, including a popular fast-food restaurant in League City, have temporarily closed or are stepping up sanitation protocols this week after learning that one or more employees had tested positive for coronavirus, joining a growing list across Galveston County.
It’s a trend health officials predicted weeks ago as restaurants and bars began reopening and consumers began returning somewhat to normal life. Businesses are responding with extra sanitation efforts.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant, 1640 FM 646 W. in League City, has temporarily closed after several employees were diagnosed with COVID-19, company officials confirmed Wednesday.
And in Galveston, employees at downtown island shop Tola Mo’Bettah Market and the owner of Rumors Beach Bar have tested positive for the virus, announcements that come just days after several other popular island businesses elected to close over concerns about employees testing positive.
Several employees have tested positive at the League City Chick-fil-A, officials said.
“After learning that team members at Chick-fil-A League City Towne Center were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant temporarily closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant,” company officials wrote in a prepared statement. “Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”
On the island, other businesses whose employees have tested positive are staying open but ramping up social distancing efforts.
An employee at Tola Mo’Bettah Market, 2208 Strand St., tested positive, owner Todd Flores said, adding that the employee isn’t seriously ill and is quarantining for 14 days.
The store isn’t closing, but employees are removing some tables and chairs to further encourage social distancing, Flores said.
“We’re just keeping it clean, wearing masks and pushing on,” Flores said.
All the store’s employees are being tested, he said.
Todd Slaughter, owner of Rumors Beach Bar, 3102 Seawall Blvd., has tested positive for coronavirus, but he hasn’t been into his bar since he began feeling ill on Saturday and none of his employees have tested positive, he said.
Slaughter, who decided to get tested and to isolate himself, has been very careful at his bar, cleaning twice a day, reducing capacity, taking patrons’ temperatures and asking people to wear masks, he said.
Bar patrons will be required to wear masks until they get to their table or while walking around the venue. Those who don’t comply will be asked to leave, Slaughter said.
“Since we’ve reopened, people have been very respectful,” he said.
Any employee who works at a businesses with a suspected case of coronavirus is being asked to stay home until they get results from a test and if an employee does test positive, Rumors will close, Slaughter said.
Slaughter is on medication and has moderate symptoms, but he expects to recover, he said.
He has been working hard to social distance, he said, adding that he attended his son’s Ball High School graduation Thursday and wore a mask the entire time.
A few island businesses earlier this week announced temporary closures after employees tested positive. Island businessman Mike Dean closed Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand St., and Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Ave. R 1/2, after employees tested positive.
A post on Yaga’s social media Wednesday announced the restaurant would reopen soon with reduced capacity.
Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant, 4604 Seawall Blvd., didn’t open this week over concerns that an employee had come in contact with someone who had tested positive.
The Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, also temporarily closed after an employee tested positive.
Major island employer Landry’s Inc. — which owns the San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., and restaurants including Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd., and the Kemah Boardwalk — isn’t confirming whether or not employees have tested positive.
“Due to privacy regulations, we are unable to disclose health conditions of any employee,” according to a statement from Landry’s. “However, we are here to assure the public that in the event any situation should occur, we will follow all CDC guidelines, and take all required precautions to ensure the safety of both our staff and guests.”
Health officials expected cases to rise in Galveston County as more businesses reopened.
I hope Galvestonians will see these new cases and the damage they are causing to local businesses as shots across the bow. Get back to wearing your masks and practicing physical distancing. If not - well, you've been warned.
