The state of Texas has gotten more money for homeowners who applied for but didn’t receive federal aid to help pay for Hurricane Harvey repairs, Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Monday.
The new funding will augment Community Development Block grants for Mitigation, $4 billion allocated for Hurricane Harvey programs such as the Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Program to rebuild and raise flood-damaged homes.
“Those programs in many counties were oversubscribed, and we were able to go to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and demonstrate that the need wasn’t met,” said Brittany Eck, communications director for the land office’s disaster relief programs.
“We had in some areas more applications than funds available,” she said.
For now, homeowners who completed applications but did not receive funding because the program was oversubscribed will have more time to complete the process. New applications are not being taken until standing applications are fulfilled, Eck said.
“We do think there is a possibility that there will be more opportunities to apply out there in the future, but we don’t know when,” Eck said.
The funds, administered by the land office for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were allocated in early February 2018 and the department has until April 3 to approve or reject the modified action plan.
Included in the modifications are supplemental funds of $400 million for the Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Program and $100 million for the Resilient Home Program to replace Harvey-damaged homes with homes meeting mitigation standards.
Homeowners on waiting lists for the Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Program will be eligible for Resilient Home Program funds, according to the land office.
To learn more, visit https://recovery.texas.gov/hap/, contact the Texas General Land Office at cdr@recovery.texas.gov or call the recovery hotline at 844-893-8937.
