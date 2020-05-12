GALVESTON
Throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, hospital workers on the front lines of the response to the virus have appeared to be at some of the highest risk of exposure.
At University of Texas Medical Branch facilities, officials say they’ve identified few cases of coronavirus among thousands of employees — and even fewer cases connected directly with hospital facilities.
Of about 3,000 employees who have been tested for the coronavirus across the medical branch system, just 60, less than 2 percent, have tested positive for the virus, according to the medical branch.
With roughly 13,600 employees across the system, the rate of infection is low and one that officials say they can keep down with proper use of protective equipment, hygiene practices and testing.
Of those 60 positive employees, trackers believe only about four or five people were actually infected on the job, said Dr. Janak Patel, director for infection control and health care epidemiology.
When an employee’s test comes back positive, Patel’s team identifies who the employee had been in contact with, what area of the hospital he or she worked in and the use of personal protective equipment, he said.
“Many of them were in the early phase of the epidemic when there was a lot of transmission going on in the community,” Patel said.
Pinpointing for certain where someone contracted the virus, however, often can be difficult, Patel said.
Early on, employees, like patients, had to show symptoms to get one of the limited coronavirus tests, but now anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed can be tested, Patel said.
For example, as positive tests started growing at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Galveston Hospital, the medical branch tested all the employees working at the facility, Patel said.
The medical branch has done some large-scale testing to identify asymptomatic carriers in certain groups, such as the workers in the prison hospital, said Kathleen O’Neill, director of employee and occupational health.
The medical branch also tested about 800 researchers to bring them back to work, O’Neill said.
Each of the medical branch employees who have been tested is either a researcher or a health care worker, defined as someone who comes within 6 feet of patients, O’Neill said.
Early on, the medical branch tried to identify potential virus-carriers among their employees by tracking recent travel history and screening people upon their entry to work, O’Neill said.
Now, it’s working to prevent employee exposure by having sick people stay home, screening people upon entering the building and enhancing hygiene protocols, O’Neill said.
“We don’t use a pen and let another staff member use it,” O’Neill said. “We wipe it down.”
IN LINE WITH OTHER DATA
The infection rate at the medical branch appears to be in line with the limited data that’s available about infection rates and health care workers.
Between Feb. 12 and April 9, about 9,300 health care workers across the United States tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of April 9, there were about 459,000 cases in the country, according to the CDC. According to the reported data, that would be about a 2 percent infection rate among health care workers.
However, only 49,370 cases included data on whether or not the patient was a health care worker, according to the CDC, meaning the infection rate could be higher.
On May 12, there were about 1.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Last week, CDC officials said that as much as 11 percent of all coronavirus cases could be connected to health care workers, according to Kaiser Health News.
At the medical branch, one key to prevention is widespread and constant use of personal protective equipment, especially masks, Patel said.
The medical branch doesn’t have a problem with supplies of protective gear and it’s also sterilizing some for reuse, Patel said.
The constant use of protective gear is even more important because testing only tells people that they were negative at any given time, not in perpetuity, Patel said.
But testing capacity has dramatically increased and, now, every patient who is admitted to the hospital or comes in for surgery is tested for the coronavirus, which has helped health care workers feel safer, Patel said.
What’s important is that people keep up the precaution, even if active case numbers start to fall, he said.
“My concern is that we may become lax,” Patel said.
