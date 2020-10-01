GALVESTON
The federal government Wednesday extended by one month a ban on cruises, opening the possibility that passenger ships might return to U.S. ports by November.
But while the short extension of a COVID-19-induced no-sail order was what port officials and the cruise industry had hoped for, it was followed by disappointing news for the Port of Galveston from one of its major tenants.
Carnival Cruise Line on Wednesday morning announced it would cancel all of its 2020 sailings, except from Florida ports in Miami and Port Canaveral.
The announcement means Carnival will end 2020 having sailed only 44 of its planned 181 cruises out of Galveston.
Carnival said it considered Galveston an important homeport but wanted to focus on returning to business in its home state, while it evaluates its options elsewhere.
“Our return to service will be phased in and we determined that a start-up from our home state of Florida, where we have the most resources and options for itineraries, would be the most prudent,” Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen said. “We look forward to getting back to Galveston operations soon thereafter.”
Carnival’s cancellations were no surprise to the Port of Galveston, which in April adjusted its annual budget to assume cruises wouldn’t resume in 2020. Some officials held out hope that some operations would resume this year, however.
Nevertheless, Port Director Rodger Rees said Carnival’s announcement was disappointing.
In May, Carnival had announced it would resuming sailing in August and listed Galveston among the first three ports where operations would resume.
Still, it was better for the cruise industry to restart slowly, rather than risk a mass restart, a large number of infections and then another large shutdown, Rees said.
“The goal is to begin again and do it as safely and responsibly as possible,” Rees said.
One good sign for Galveston is that none of the four Carnival ships that operate from Galveston has been reassigned to other ports, Rees said.
Cruises haven’t sailed from the Port of Galveston since March because of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order.
Royal Caribbean Cruises hadn’t made any announcements about its plans for the remainder of 2020 as of Thursday afternoon. Disney Cruise Line, which operates a few cruises from Galveston, announced last month it would return its cruise ships to U.S. ports by November at the earliest.
Disney was scheduled to begin its winter cruise schedule in November.
Carnival’s announcement came just hours after the CDC announced the extension of its no-sail order, which had been set to expire Wednesday.
The order prohibits cruise companies from operating from U.S. ports. It was extended “to protect the public’s health by ensuring that passenger operations do not resume prematurely,” according to the announcement by CDC director Robert Redfield.
The announcement brought the CDC’s order in line with a voluntary shutdown already announced by the Cruise Line International Association, a trade organization representing all the major cruise companies, including the companies operating from the Port of Galveston.
The extension was controversial.
Online news organization Axios reported Tuesday that Redfield wanted to extend the no-sail order into February but was overruled by the White House. The reporting was later confirmed by the New York Times and others.
The cruise industry and U.S. ports have lobbied hard for a quicker end to the no-sail order, and Florida politicians have pushed for federal agencies to ease up on their restrictions and work more closely with the cruise industry to get the ships back underway.
The new CDC order doesn’t guarantee cruises will resume after Oct. 31. More time is needed to assess how well COVID-19 safety measures proposed by the cruise industry and other groups will work, Redfield wrote.
The CDC order notes several cruise companies that resumed operations in Europe had struggled to prevent outbreaks on their ships.
“Even when health and safety protocols were apparently observed, resuming passenger operations significantly burdened public health authorities by creating the need for additional testing, contact tracing and quarantine,” the order said.
The CDC has extended its no-sail orders three times since March. Frequent delays have left cruise customers either rescheduling their trips or canceling altogether, said Rick Wade, a League City resident who has gone on a cruise nearly every year since 1988.
Wade already has rescheduled two of his planned 2020 cruises to 2021 and was hoping he wouldn’t have to move them again, he said.
“The CDC has finally started having the conversation with the cruise industry, and that has given us a lot of hope that we may see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Wade said. “The day is coming soon.”
