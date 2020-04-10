GALVESTON
Cruise companies operating from U.S. ports have been ordered to stop sailing for 100 days or until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control Prevention on Thursday evening extended the length of a no-sail order originally issued March 13.
The order gives three possibilities for when cruises will be allowed to resume in the United States: When the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services declares the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency over, or when the CDC director rescinds the no-sail order based on public health considerations.
The order might also expire 100 days from the extension, which would be in mid-July, according to the CDC.
“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.
“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”
No cruise ships have left the Port of Galveston since March 13, and before the CDC's announcement the earliest possible time that cruising could have resumed was May 11.
While few cruise passengers have traveled in recent weeks, thousands of crew members have remained aboard ships either berthed at U.S. ports or idling at sea off U.S. coasts.
At least 10 cruise ships in recent weeks have reported crew members or passengers tested positive for coronavirus, experienced respiratory symptoms or influenza-like illness, according to the CDC.
About 100 cruise ships are at sea off the East Coast, West Coast and Gulf Coast, with nearly 80,000 crew members aboard, according to the CDC.
There are 20 ships in port or at anchorage in the United States with known or suspected COVID-19 infections among the crew members who remain onboard, according to the CDC.
At least two ships that operate from Galveston have been connected to COVID-19 infections: the Carnival Freedom and the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas. In both cases, the companies confirmed crew members aboard the ships had tested positive for COVID-19 after the suspension of cruise operations.
The CDC and other agencies have warned about the public health dangers cruise ships pose during a pandemic.
"Safely evacuating, triaging and repatriating cruise ship crew has involved complex logistics, incurs financial costs at all levels of government, and diverts resources away from larger efforts to suppress or mitigate COVID-19," the CDC said in its announcement.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard ordered cruise ships operating from Galveston docks to prepare to treat critically ill people on board their vessels, or to arrange ways to evacuate the ships using commercial vessels.
Since March 13, about 1,500 crew members have been repatriated and allowed to leave Galveston's cruise ships, according to U.S Customs and Border Protection. That number includes a group of about 400 crew members from the Carnival Freedom who transferred off the ship and left for New Orleans on chartered buses Wednesday evening.
(1) comment
The Wharves Board no longer does its job of oversight. It has become useless.
The Board doesn’t vote on major policy issues so the public will NEVER know what’s actually happening.
At the port meeting on Monday a very important single agenda topic is posted:
F.1. Discuss And Consider Approval Of First Amendment Of Ground Lease With Galveston Cruise Terminal, LLC
This topic will impact Galveston for the next 60 years.
Too bad for our community that the current board doesn’t insist on discussing and considering financial implications and strategies during this important time BEFORE making this momentous decision. It was promised at the last meeting, but who cares about promises?
The first amendment change for the third terminal is not posted online.
The board has allowed the creation of a black hole where public discussion, debate and information never sees the light of day.
Useless and a major disappointment for openness and transparency.
