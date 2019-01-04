TEXAS CITY
Authorities on Friday identified the three children killed inside a Texas City apartment building Thursday evening and announced charges against the man arrested in connection to the shooting.
Police found Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and Ashanti Mehmood, 41 days old, dead inside a unit at the Point Anne Apartments, 1225 10th Street N in Texas City, about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Their mother, Kimaria Nelson, 24, was found shot in the head inside the apartment, police said.
Nelson was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, where she was in stable condition on Thursday evening, police said.
The medical branch could not immediately confirm Nelson's status on Friday morning.
Junaid Mehmood, 27, of Texas City, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting, police said.
Mehmood is the father of the youngest dead child and lived in the apartment with Nelson and the three children, police said.
Mehmood was taken into custody in a restaurant parking lot on El Dorado Boulevard in Clear Lake around 10:30 p.m., about four hours following the shooting.
Mehmood was arrested on an outstanding warrant not related to the shooting, police said. Police have not said what that warrant was related to.
Court records list the Texas City apartment building as Mehmood's home address as far back as 2009. He's twice been convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and has also been convicted of robbery and fraud, according to court records.
He was released from prison in April after serving a three-year sentence for robbery, according to public records.
Mehmood was being held without bond on Friday morning, police said. More charges are expected to be filed against Mehmood later today, police said.
