DICKINSON
Galveston County education leaders returned to work Monday, still trying to make sense of all the weekend’s coronavirus pandemic news, from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to cancel the state standardized tests to new national recommendations that large gatherings be canceled for eight weeks.
Ultimately, although several school districts late Monday announced they would remain shuttered until at least April 10, it might be days before districts announce any more changes, officials agreed.
“This is totally uncharted territory,” said Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for Dickinson Independent School District. “This is a completely different kind of situation.”
Teachers and staff began their first week since school districts across Galveston County announced closures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, by handing out lunches to families with children and adapting plans to educate students through the crisis.
“So far, we have only just gotten started with rolling out distance learning for people at home,” said Danny Surman, a middle school teacher in Galveston Independent School District. “We posted every teacher’s plans for the week on the school website, and many teachers are using resources like Canvas, Google Classrooms and good old-fashioned email to communicate with students.”
Abbott on Monday morning announced he was waiving the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing requirements for the school year, and requesting federal officials waive additional testing requirements, as the Texas Education Agency’s commissioner warned districts long-term closures might be in order.
Officials with the governor’s office referred specific questions to the Texas Education Agency, which didn’t respond to a request for comment by deadline Monday.
But Galveston County district leaders are still trying to parse through what all of that means, Galveston Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
“We’ve been in meetings all day long,” she said. “We’ve addressed Week 1, but beyond that, we’re having conversations with area superintendents. Regarding the governor’s announcement, I’m still not sure if that means it will be given, but not counted, or not given. It’s hard to make a comment.”
Clear Creek ISD officials hope to have a decision no later than Wednesday about whether to continue school closures beyond this week, said Sydney Hunt, spokeswoman.
President Donald Trump and a national coronavirus task force Monday afternoon released new guidelines to blunt the virus, including advising Americans not to gather in groups of more than 10 people, that schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided, according to The Associated Press.
The United States has thus far seen about 3,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 65 people have died, according to The AP.
Also on Monday, staff members at some county districts got their first experience with curbside food pickup and the process went fairly smoothly, Dowdy said.
Dickinson’s school district is providing breakfast and lunch meals to anyone 18 or younger between 11 a.m. and noon, Dowdy said. Staff members Monday prepared and handed out about 700 meals, which included breakfast and lunch, for a total of 1,400.
“Over the next few days, they’ll be giving out hot lunches, but they’re taking a day to prepare for all of that,” Dowdy said.
Other school districts are taking similar measures. Galveston, for instance, is providing free meals to students between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at several island locations, officials said.
