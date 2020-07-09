GALVESTON
As the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus across Texas continues to increase, University of Texas Medical Branch hospitals have accepted some transfers in recent weeks as other health facilities reached capacity, officials confirmed Thursday.
Some local residents were worried about capacity after The New York Times last week reported that inundated Houston hospitals were sending some patients to private institutions like Houston Methodist Hospital, while reportedly transferring others to Galveston.
But medical branch officials have signed off on transfers only when their facilities have enough room to handle them as well as local patients, said Timothy Harlin, executive vice president and CEO for the University of Texas Medical Branch Health System. The medical branch is mindful of keeping beds available for local residents, officials have said.
Since July 1, the medical branch has accepted a total of 31 transfers from outside its system, Harlin said. That includes patients from Harris County but also elsewhere.
Those transfers include a mix of patients, including some who had coronavirus as well as other who didn’t, he said.
The majority of those 31 transfers have been to medical branch hospitals in Galveston, but some have gone to Angleton, League City and Clear Lake, Harlin said.
Determining exact patient counts at any given point can almost be an exercise in futility.
But as of the most recent count, the medical branch hospitals had about 30 coronavirus patients in its intensive care beds, Harlin said.
Across its campuses, the medical branch has about 105 total intensive care beds.
That includes the prison hospital’s beds, officials said.
Harlin as of deadline Thursday was unsure how many of the rest of those intensive care units were occupied with other patients.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a new proclamation suspending elective surgeries in hospitals in 11 trauma service areas with heavy increases of coronavirus cases, such as Harris and Travis counties.
On Thursday, 93 of 94 operating ICU beds, those staffed for use at a given time, in Galveston County were in use — 42 of them with suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients, according to data frequently published and cited by the Southeast Texas Advisory Council.
At times in June, Galveston County ICUs have been at 100 percent capacity, according to council data.
But medical branch officials have cautioned that hospital bed numbers are a fluid count and that they can change even based on staffing levels at a given time, Harlin said.
Medical branch officials have said they can expand their ICU capacity if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.