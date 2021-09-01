GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce has launched a relief effort to assist people in Louisiana suffering because of Hurricane Ida.
The chamber is collaborating with regional partners such as The Galveston County Daily News, Joe Compian, mayor pro tem of the City of La Marque, and Tiny Guidry of the Cajun Throwdown, to coordinate drop-off sites and deliveries of relief items and to accept cash donations.
Gina M. Spagnola, president and chief executive officer for the Galveston Reginal Chamber of Commerce, is working with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and chambers of commerce in Louisiana to determine the greatest needs and the parishes most in need.
“The immediate need for supplies and volunteers is high and, as we all know, the road to recovery is long," Spagnola said. “Now is our time to help a community heal, to offer support and to provide resources so that they can rebuild.
The chamber is coordinating disaster recovery efforts directly with the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and working with regional partners on distribution sites across Southeast Louisiana. Once the trucks arrive in Louisiana, the local United Cajun Navy will receive the shipment of supplies and will distribute these resources to various distribution sites.
After an assessment conducted by the Capital Area United Way, the most urgent needs to date include ice, fuel, water, tarps, generators and toiletries.
Four collection trailers will be set up in Galveston County.
• Galveston: The Daily News, 8522 Teichman Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
• Santa Fe: Daryl’s Place, 3330 Ave. A, noon to 2 a.m. through Sunday. This truck will leave for Louisiana at 5 a.m. Sunday.
• Texas City: Texas City Police Department, 1004 Ninth St., and Texas City Fire Dept., 1725 N Logan Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sept. 10.
• La Marque: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Chamber has established a fund to accept donations from those who want to quickly and directly support those in need. All donations can be sent to the Galveston Chamber Partnership, Inc., 2228 Mechanic St., No. 101, Galveston, Texas 77550.
The money will be transferred to the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership, which will distribute it according to the highest needs. Tax donation letters are available upon request.
A social media campaign also has been created on the Galveston chamber’s Facebook page to accept donations online.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Spagnola at 409-763-5326 or by email at gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com.
