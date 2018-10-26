GALVESTON
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday officially announced its preferred alternative for protecting the Texas coast from damaging storm surges: a 76-mile-long system of barriers and gates built along Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula and inside Galveston Bay.
The plan is estimated to cost between $23 billion and $30 billion, according to the official announcement.
Friday's announcement comes after three years of study by the Army Corps, and more than 10 years since Hurricane Ike's storm surge flooded Galveston Island and parts of the mainland.
The corps' coastal barrier plan is similar to proposals made by researchers at Texas A&M University in Galveston and the Gulf Coast Community Protection and Recovery District, a six-county coalition formed after Hurricane Ike to study and recommend hurricane protection plans for the Houston area.
The plan includes building storm surge gates at Bolivar Roads, the body of water between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, and the entrance to the Houston Ship Channel.
It also calls for levees on Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island, including a ring levee around the east end of Galveston and a barrier that extends out onto the west end. There would be gates or other barriers built near the Houston Ship Channel, Clear Creek, Dickinson Bayou, Offatts Bayou and Highland Bayou.
The plan also proposes nine ecosystem restoration protects that the corps said would increase coastal resiliency and reduce flooding risks on the coast.
The corps' announcement of the plan was accompanied by a statement of support from Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
"One storm can cost many lives and billions of dollars in damage, so the expense of doing nothing far outweighs the investment to protect and enhance our coast," Bush said. "The options selected are proven to be effective in mitigating the deadly effects of storm surge on our state. I thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and look forward to continuing this vital cooperative effort."
The Texas General Land Office partnered with the corps to produce the Texas Coastal Study.
Supporters of the barrier say it will protect people and property — including critical oil refineries in the Houston area — from floods caused by future hurricanes.
When it was first proposed by Texas A&M, the university called the concept of the barrier the "Ike Dike," though the corps does not use that term. The earliest proposals, which did not include protective measures inside the bay or ecosystem restorations, estimated a coastal barrier would cost $3 billion.
In the years since, the estimated costs have increased. In April 2017, Bush asked President Donald Trump to commit to funding a $15 billion barrier. In August, a corps official told the Galveston City Council that the barrier could cost up to $19 billion.
The corps report does include a number of human and ecological issues that leaders will have to grapple with if they want to move forward with a barrier project.
If built, the barrier could increase erosion on Gulf of Mexico beaches and increase the potential for harmful algal blooms to form in Galveston Bay, according to the report. The barrier could increase localized flooding after rainstorms near Offatts Bayou, Dickinson Bayou, Clear Lake and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, according to the report.
Constructing the barrier would require altering or damaging thousands of acres of wetlands and bay habitats, the report also stated. America eels could lose breeding habitats, juvenile fish and shellfish may be less able to travel between the bay and Gulf of Mexico, manatees and sea turtles may be crushed by the gates and dolphins living in the bay may become essentially stranded "out of habitat" by slight changes in salinity to the bay.
Friday's report also doesn't address the exact placement of levees or barriers, and whether constructing it would require buy-outs or other private property considerations.
Over the next two months, the Army Corps will hold public meetings about the barrier plans in cities on the Texas Coast. The public meeting in Galveston will be held on Dec. 12 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
The release of the tentatively selected plan is the start of a long process. The corps doesn't plan to issue a final feasibility study about the coastal barrier until 2021.
After the final report is issued, it will be sent to the U.S. Congress, which would be able to choose to fund construction. Some Texas leaders have long called for Congress to waive some of the normal Corps requirements to allow construction of the barrier to start sooner.
