GALVESTON
All 80 of Texas' state parks, including Galveston Island State Park, were closed on Tuesday by order of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott order the temporary closure of all state parks and historic sites in order prevent gatherings of large people, he said. He did not say when parks would be reopened.
"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Abbott said.
The state parks in Galveston and other places had already closed their headquarters buildings, stores, visitor centers, group sites and equipment rentals on March 31. Parts of the island's state park have been closed since September because of construction there.
— John Wayne Ferguson
