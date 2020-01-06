Galveston police search for suspect

Galveston police officers search for a robbery suspect in an alley off of 29th Street between Avenue Q and Avenue Q1/2 in Galveston on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

GALVESTON

One person was arrested Monday evening after an attempted robbery in a residential neighborhood, police said. 

The person initially ran from police after a reported robbery in the 2700 block of Avenue Q at 3:37 p.m., police said. Police searched for the man between Avenue Q and Avenue O for about an hour before making an arrest, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The man's name and other details about the attempted robbery were not immediately available Monday evening.

