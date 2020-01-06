GALVESTON
One person was arrested Monday evening after an attempted robbery in a residential neighborhood, police said.
The person initially ran from police after a reported robbery in the 2700 block of Avenue Q at 3:37 p.m., police said. Police searched for the man between Avenue Q and Avenue O for about an hour before making an arrest, police said.
No one was injured in the robbery, police said.
The man's name and other details about the attempted robbery were not immediately available Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.