GALVESTON

A fair wind blew across Seawolf Park on Monday morning as about 300 people gathered at the Galveston Naval Museum for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Memorial Day has been celebrated since 1868 to recognize men and women who died while serving in the armed forces.

In Galveston, the holiday puts special attention on sacrifices made by Navy submariners and members of the Coast Guard. The Naval Museum is home to two decommissioned Navy vessels — the USS Cavalla, a Gato-class submarine, and the USS Stewart, a destroyer escort.

More than 3,000 submariners died in World War II, about the 20 percent of people who served on the ships during the war.

The Coast Guard has had an established base in Galveston Bay since 1878.

Capt. Jason Smith, commander of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, acknowledged many people don't think of the Coast Guard on Memorial Day.

Galveston was homeport to the ship involved in one of the worst tragedies in Coast Guard history, the 1980 sinking of the Coast Guard cutter Blackthorn. The Blackthorn sank after colliding with a tanker near Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Twenty-three crew members died in the accident.

Smith also encouraged people to remember veterans who committed suicide, including a member of his Coast Guard sector who took his own his life recently, and to think about people fighting and dying to protect their national sovereignty in Ukraine.

"There will alway always be evil people bringing war to good people," Smith said. "Good people will always have to fight and die to stop them."

During the ceremony, women from the audience placed red carnations on markers commemorating the more than 50 submarines that were sunk during World War II, while the names of the ships were read aloud and a bell tolled in their honor.

Memorial Day celebrations have been held at Seawolf Park for more than 10 years. This year, the ceremony included the participation of the Lamar High School ROTC and the Mayde Creek High School ROTC from Katy.

