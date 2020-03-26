Families in Galveston this week received bags of free fresh vegetables in a common sense action that solved two problems at once in the middle of the coronavirus shutdown of schools: what to do with all the fresh produce ready to harvest in schoolyard raised-bed gardens and how to get it to people who need it.
The gardens were planted and tended by students at four Galveston Independent School District elementary schools as part of the Young Gardeners Program, a community enterprise of Galveston’s Own Farmers Market run largely by volunteers.
Students participate in after-school activities that include planting, tending and harvesting the gardens and an advanced curriculum in plant science.
“The gardens were ready to harvest right at the time the schools sent students home, after spring break,” said Tammie Letroise-Brown, project coordinator for the market’s Real Foods program. Beets, cabbages, lettuces, squash and greens had to be picked. But their regular gardeners weren’t around, so volunteers cleared out the beds.
An assembly line of volunteers from the Junior League of Galveston over the weekend packed boxes and bags, enough for 25 families, and Galveston Urban Ministries and Urban Strategies, the social services arm of the Galveston Housing Authority, distributed them on Monday.
“The surplus, and it was a lot, went to the Christus Our Daily Bread food bank,” Letroise-Brown said.
The farmers market has shifted its weekly sales to online at www.gofmtogo.com, with pickup as usual from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays at the Bryan Museum parking lot, said Casey McAuliffe, the market’s executive director. And after some reorganizing, the Young Gardeners Program’s raised beds will keep producing, even if the young gardeners remain out of school.
“Normally, the Young Gardeners Program beds are planted in a cover crop and closed for the summer, but we decided to keep planting them for the nutritious, locally grown food the community needs,” McAuliffe said. Volunteers will plant tomatoes and other hot weather plants, tend them and plan another distribution when the summer crops are ready to be picked.
“The real heroes here are the kids who grew these vegetables,” McAuliffe said.
