GALVESTON
A 50-year-old man died Thursday when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Harborside Drive in Galveston, according to the Galveston Police Department
Bradley Taylor, 50, of Deer Park, died at the University of Texas Medical Branch following the crash, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
The fatal crash happened about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Harborside Drive and 51st Street, police said.
A car was driving west at a high rate of speed when it lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, police said.
The car collided head-on with Taylor's pickup truck, which was traveling east on Harborside Drive, police said. A semi-truck that was following behind the pickup truck hit one or both of the vehicles after the first crash, police said.
Taylor was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the car also was taken to the hospital. His status was not available on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.
No charges were immediately filed in relation to the crash, police said.
