GALVESTON
Every Texan age 16 or older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The health department announced Tuesday morning it would expand eligibility criteria across the state as vaccine supplies increase and vaccination efforts expand.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, the department's associate commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults.”
Vaccines will continue to be prioritized for groups that already are eligible, beginning with people who are older than 80.
The health department also announced it planned to launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through public health providers.
Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 6 million people have had at least one dose and more than 3 million are fully vaccinated. Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 and older; the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older. An estimated 22,421,178 people in Texas are at least 16 years old.
In Galveston County, more than 87,000 people have received at least one dose and more than 49,000 people are fully vaccinated.
