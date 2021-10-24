Country
Yes. Without a doubt.
Yes they should & I must say that I was quite surprised by the results that were revealed at the time that I voted. Maybe there is some hope after all.
No surprise, Stuart, allowing DACA kids to stay is one of those wildly popular ideas that only a few tired old racists and their representatives in the media and Congress oppose.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/06/17/americans-broadly-support-legal-status-for-immigrants-brought-to-the-u-s-illegally-as-children/
Where does the TAX revenue go that is unclaimed when Illegal's work, have taxes removed from paychecks and then don't file a claim out of fear they will be caught ?
Answer :The tired old racists and their representatives in the media and Congress ..
WE SHOULD BE ARGUING TERM LIMITS NOT CURRENT LAWS [pirate]
No special path to citizenship. That's just jumping to the front of the line.
Yes to a path for legalized residence status. After that, follow the path to citizenship on the books for legal resident aliens. No jumping to the front of the line.
No path for anyone who did not register as a DACA entrant. Otherwise you are going to get people who weren't DACA kids claiming to be DACA entrants.
Requirements:
"To qualify for DACA, applicants must meet the following major requirements, although meeting them does not guarantee approval:
Have unlawful presence in United States after entering the country before their 16th birthday
Have lived continuously in the United States since June 15, 2007
Were under age 31 on as of June 15, 2012 (born on June 16, 1981 or after)
Were physically present in the United States on June 15, 2012, and at the time of making their request for consideration of deferred action with USCIS
Had no lawful status on June 15, 2012
Have completed high school or a GED, have been honorably discharged from the armed forces, or are enrolled in school
Have not been convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanors, or three or more other misdemeanors, and do not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety"
https://immigrantsrising.org/resource/steps-to-apply-for-daca-for-the-first-time/
[thumbup]
Yes, of course. These kids are the perfect candidates for citizenship. They've already done everything we expect from "good immigrants" - they've learned English, they've gotten an education and entered the workforce, and they've shown that they can stay out of trouble. (Among the requirements for DACA consideration are "currently in school, have graduated from high school, have obtained a GED, or have been honorably discharged from the Coast Guard or armed forces, and have not been convicted of a felony offense, a significant misdemeanor, or more than three misdemeanors and do not pose a threat to national security or public safety.)
So yes - America needs these kids as much as they need America. Deporting them is morally wrong and helps no one. End of story.
Why have laws to begin with. All the bleeding hearts out there need to get real. Go to the border for a visit net time you want to go on a drive..
[thumbup] agree we cannot even travel to other countries without the proper visas and passports ...Illegal is illegal ..Not born in America, not legal .. Fill out the proper paperwork and PAY TAXES like the rest of us...we need the tax revenue not people that spend taxes.
Why not, lets start bringing all the kids from all the 3rd world countries here to live here. I mean, they didn't ask to be born in those other countries either.
Another question from the scoundrels of nonsense polling. A propositional question formulated to produce nothing more than sentimental (a mental feeling or tender emotion, or a thought proceeding from feeling or emotion.) reaction.
Answering this question in the negative infers cruelty. Answering in agreement portray champion and promoter of a convolute policy (a person who fights or argues for a cause or on behalf of someone else ) or puts emotion above logic and is excessively prone to feelings of tenderness, sadness, or nostalgia. Answering at all makes you one of the fools sought out by a scandalous pollster.
"Answering this question in the negative infers cruelty." See, David - we can agree on something.
Your one that answered so you fulfilled the desire of the pollster to create an poll result that reflect his intent and can support a claim that is a fabricated misinformation - essentially a lawyer's trap was sprung on the naïve, right Bailey?
"Answering at all makes you one of the fools sought out by a scandalous pollster." That scandalous bunch at the GDN nabbed me again. Gee, I guess I'm guilty of being a fool. Not the first time. For example whenever I attempt a rational conversation with a certain troll that lives in unincorporated Galveston County I feel like a fool. For trying to engage him on a rational basis is a fool's game.
On another note. I don't think answering "no" infers cruelty - at least to those anwering "no." For instance I don't think the correspondent Don Hill, who answered above" is necessarily cruel. (Actually I have no idea because I have no idea whom he is.) I think he's wrong and a bit off the deep end but that doesn't necessarily constitute cruelty.
If you don't ask the question, you don't have to deal with the answer. It's a common approach to avoiding many of America's problems.
Where are TERM LIMITS ? (my question) [pirate]
Gary, you and Bailey are out of sync, unusually. Read his comment.
I like your defining those who intend to argue a position as "TROLL", definitely appropriate.
Your the only one to so far be so deluded to claim himself "rational" Scientific and psychological experts in concert conclude that all humans are innately IRRATIONAL.
If your, Troll, was meant for me you fumbled foolishly to include "lives in unincorporated", or was it was a troll like lie to star an argument.
Gary the word "no" does not infer cruelty, but the VOTE NO does infer cruelty. That was the reason the pollster constructed the trap. What you think, you say, eludes definition, of what a vote "no" does, - if not inferring cruelty what does a vote "no" mean. Enlighten us.
Mr. Hill's vote and reason is his to declare. Don't be so presumptive, Gary.
