TEXAS CITY
Trial is set to begin Tuesday for a Galveston man charged with capital murder for the home-invasion slayings of a Texas City resident and his teenage daughter in 2011.
A Galveston County grand jury in 2014 indicted Broderick Dewayne Batiste, 40, who is also known as Big-O, with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Jorge Vargas, 33, and Miranda Vargas, 15, at the family’s home.
A second man, Dominique Alonzo Stokes, 39, was already sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in 2018 in connection to the killings, court records show.
The Vargases weren’t a random target, police said. The home was a known drug distribution or holding point and was targeted because of the belief cash was inside, Texas City police told The Daily News in a February 2012 interview.
Vargas’ son escaped the shootings by running to a nearby fire station. The boy, then 11, banged on the door and firefighters called a police dispatcher.
