Voting in Galveston’s North County Annex building on Tuesday was an exercise in separation.
A poll worker stood at the door of the room where the voting machines were, letting people inside the small front office two at a time. To check in, voters had to manage placing their drivers licenses in the proper position in front of a tablet camera and then sign the screen with a thoroughly sanitized stylus.
Then it was on to the voting stations, where voters were armed with cotton swabs, which they were encouraged to use instead of a finger on the county’s touch screens.
Even the “I voted” stickers were spread out on a chair to prevent multiple people from touching more than one at once.
Tuesday was the first Election Day in Galveston County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And despite the added precautions meant to protect against the spread of the virus, people still showed up to vote.
“It was pretty well organized and it went quickly and safely,” said Morgan Lofthouse, a resident of League City. “It’d be nice to see a little bit bigger area though.”
Space and the future were on the minds of some voters, who noted that if they had expected a larger crowd, they might have voted early or gone to another location.
“It seemed reasonable and everything seemed OK given the circumstances, but I don’t know how it would scale if there were more people,” said Craig Russell. “I imagine if there were a lot more people, I don’t know how you would socially distance.”
People coming out of the annex said they expected and accepted that there would likely be similar precautions taken during the November election.
“I loved the Q-Tip, and I managed to keep it out of my ear,” joked League City resident Cormac O’Reilly, after coming out of the annex.
He expected he would be asked to take similar measures when he votes in November.
“I don’t think we’re ever coming out of this, actually,” he said
NOT REALLY A LOCAL ELECTION
County voters’ ballots weren’t exactly filled with many choices Tuesday. Local Democrats could vote in runoffs for three races, most notably the contest between State Rep. Royce West and Air Force veteran M.J. Hegar to decide who will face incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the fall.
Republicans had just one runoff election to vote on, for two candidates running for a seat on a state appeals court.
More than a test of voters’ mood, Tuesday could be seen as a test of voting procedures.
The next election that will be held in Galveston County will be the general election on Nov. 3. By all accounts, that election will require more of everything: more elections workers, more polling locations and, possibly, more COVID-19 precautions.
C. John Young, the chairman of the Galveston County Democratic Party, said he hoped rules could be changed to allow for more widespread mail-in voting for November.
Right now, state rules limit mail-in voting to people over the age of 65; people who will be out of the country or in jail during the election; or people with a disability. Changing that would require action by either Gov. Greg Abbott or the U.S. Supreme Court.
But expanding mail-in voting wouldn’t necessarily be a cure-all for making the election safer and simpler, Young said. More mail-in votes mean more manual labor for the elections workers that check signatures on mail-in ballots and more potential that people have their votes invalidated because they didn’t follow mail-in voting protocols.
“I think we’re going to have some challenges, and I don’t know what we’re going to do about them,” Young said. “A runoff is just a blip compared to the general.”
But he added that people seemed to be willing to follow the precautions that they had been asked to follow and said the Galveston County Election Office has been serious about making voting safer.
November could also bring larger problems in terms of finding polling locations, said Kathy Rogers, the primary election official for the Galveston County Republican Party.
During the primary, which only required 12 voting locations throughout the county, some places that would normally be used as polling locations, like schools and even a few private businesses, refused to do so this year.
That could become a problem in November, as officials look for larger venues where social distancing is easier to accomplish. That could mean that some public buildings, like schools, will have to open their doors, Rogers said.
“It is a matter of law that public facilities have to make themselves available,” Rogers said. “We didn’t really press it this time, but if the need arose they can say schools have to open up.”
The general election is on Nov. 3. Early voting begins on Oct. 19.
