Deonna Collier tries to keep a grip on her blanket as she picks up candy thrown during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Galveston on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Strong winds and cool temperatures had parade viewers bundled up along 29th Street.
Bands, dancers, dignitaries, classic cars — Corvettes and others — Saturday made their annual procession along 29th Street in Galveston to Menard Park on Seawall Boulevard.
Marchers bundled up during the parade against strong gusts of wind from a cold front that blew across the island Saturday afternoon.
The cold weather didn't deter the parade participants, who came from across the Houston region to participate.
"When I was a kid, I was the one standing on the side looking for candy," said Frank Henderson, a Houston resident and the president of the Chevy Boys of Houston, a classic car club that was participating in the parade. "Now, it's an opportunity for me to give back and for them to see people that look like them in a positive light."
The 29th Street parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday has been held since 1981. The street also is named Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown was among the people marching in the parade.
"It's an opportunity to honor what Martin Luther King brought to the nation," Brown said. "But it also unites the community here. It's a wonderful event and everybody enjoys it."
The parade was one of a handful of events held in Galveston this weekend to honor and commemorate King and his legacy.
Monday is the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most area public schools, post offices, libraries, banks and government offices will be closed.
