Texas City High School seniors were honored Saturday, June 6, 2020, at an in-person commencement ceremony at Stingaree Stadium. In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, students sat in chairs placed six feet apart, attendance was limited and temperature screenings were performed at entrance gates.
Photos: Texas City 2020 Commencement
Locations
Stuart Villanueva
Photojournalist
Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.
