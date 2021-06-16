Tides in coastal areas of Galveston County could be running high, and some coastal areas might flood this weekend depending on when and how a system in the Gulf of Mexico develops.
It was too early Wednesday for forecasters to determine the direction of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico.
Although the system wasn't well organized Wednesday afternoon, it could become a tropical depression by Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the National Weather Service in League City said.
“Most of the models indicate it's directed to Louisiana,” said Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
If the system follows those models, Galveston County will be on the west side of the storm where winds and rain wouldn't be as heavy, Maldonado said.
The biggest problem for the Galveston area will be marine-related threats, such as higher sea levels and the potential for coastal flooding, Maldonado said.
“These are the main concerns in our area,” she said. “It may change as the system becomes more organized."
Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Saturday.
