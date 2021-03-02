Texas is about to reopen all the way, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday afternoon.
Citing a statewide decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and in new cases, and progress on the distribution of vaccines, Abbott announced he was canceling his statewide order limiting capacities in businesses and requiring people to wear face masks in public places.
"It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," Abbott said.
In the first announcement about COVID restrictions in the state in nearly six months, Abbott on Texas Independence Day said he was ready to remove the state from COVID protection protocols, and allow people to make their own decisions about keeping themselves safe from COVID-19.
"Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared," Abbott said. "But it's clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed."
"Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others."
His executive orders go into effect March 10.
Abbott most recently announced a rollback of the state's COVID rules in October, when he allowed the reopening of bars and higher capacity in commercial businesses. The orders came with a caveat: in regions where hospitalizations increase to higher levels, businesses would have to roll back their rules to the pre-October mandates.
Galveston County, and most of the rest of Texas, reentered the tighter restrictions amid a spike of cases in November and December.
Galveston County has yet to return to the levels of hospitalizations seen last fall. On Monday, about 70 COVID patients were in Galveston County hospitals, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
At the height of the winter spike, more than 130 people were in county hospitals with COVID-19.
In October, the number of daily hospitalizations were in the 20s.
Similarly, the number of new cases announced on a daily basis in the county has decreased in recent weeks, but hasn't reached its previous lows.
More than 42,995 Texas residents have died after being infected with COVID-19, including at least 295 people in Galveston County, according to state and local health agencies.
Abbott didn't completely remove the ability for new restrictions to be put in place. If hospitalizations rise again — to account for more than 15 percent of a region's hospitalizations — a county judge can implement COVID restrictions, Abbott said.
That could be a divisive issue in Galveston County, where the leaders of some cities, such as Galveston and La Marque, have implemented or supported stricter measures than what county leaders have supported.
If a county implements its own rules, the restrictions can't be enforced with jail time or other punishments, Abbott said.
This is developing story. Check back later for more information.
(2) comments
Not unexpected, but frustrating as ....! Should I follow the Nostradamus prediction or the plot that the goal is to decrease the social security deficit. Since our leaders don’t follow the science or CDC recommendations .... Decisions .... decisions.
https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/nation/article_f8382b9f-294a-5fe7-8523-33da362e05ce.html
OK, let's take stock. In the last 7 days, Texas has had 53849 new cases, that's a weekly average of 7693 cases per day. In the last 7 days, Texas has had 1594 deaths, which is a weekly average of 228 deaths per day. In the last surge - the post-summer surge, case rates were doubling about every 4 weeks. So, I'll predict we're averaging 15,000 cases a day by April 10th, and let's say 350 deaths a day by the end of April.
I'll keep wearing my mask - a cloth one for the grocery store, a KN95 for work. Maybe by the time the inevitable April/May surge comes, I'll be eligible for my shots - and immune from Abbott's idiocy.
FB joke: Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, and Ken Paxton get stranded on a desert island.
Who survives?
Texas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.