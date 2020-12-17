GALVESTON
The city of Galveston wants to take the Texas General Land Office to court.
To do that, the city is asking for the Texas Supreme Court to force the agency’s lawyers to show up.
The city in February will appear before the Supreme Court to argue the land office should appear before the state’s administrative court to resolve a dispute over who should pay a $15 million judgment owed to a disaster recovery company fired in the middle of city’s tumultuous recovery after Hurricane Ike.
The Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear the city’s request and the land office’s response in oral arguments Feb. 4.
“The city is asking the court to order the GLO to comply with the law,” the city said in a new release announcing the court date.
The legal fencing is the latest in a twisting, complicated legal saga stretching back to Hurricane Ike, the 2008 storm that inundated and devastated large parts of the island city.
The city in 2009 hired disaster recovery contractor CDM Smith, known at the time as Camp Dresser & McKee, to manage a federally funded housing repair program administered by the land office.
Amid complaints about the contractor’s performance and the progress of the recovery, the land office in 2011 ordered the city to fire CDM.
In 2013, CDM sued the city, claiming it was owed money for work it did before being fired.
About the same time, the land office sued Galveston in a Travis County Court, seeking protection from having to pay for any judgment against the city.
The cases lingered for five years, until 2018, when a district court ruled CDM had been wronged and ordered the city to pay $15.7 million in back pay and damages. The city reached a settlement with the company and paid about $13 million.
After the 2018 loss, the city countersued the land office, saying the state agency, not the city, owed money to CDM.
The city asked for its claim against the land office to be resolved by the State Office of Administrative Hearings, an agency that exists to settle legal claims made against the state.
In a written filing to the court, the city argued it had acted as a “mere conduit” for the land office when it fired CDM, and the agency took over control of all disaster recovery matters in 2012. At the very least, the agency is required by law to submit to an administrative hearing, the city said.
“The GLO represented to the city and [the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] that the GLO was assuming the responsibility to determine and pay additional funds due and owing to CDM,” the city said. “Despite its obligation to make these payments, the GLO has consistently refused to do so.”
The land office, in its response to the city’s lawsuit, said it was immune to procedural hearings such as the city requested, and the matter could be resolved only by lawmakers, not judges.
“Any contractor seeking $250,000 or more must go to the Legislature for payment or for permission to sue on the claim,” the land office said. “Galveston’s $13.5 million claim is headed to one place — the Texas Legislature.”
The $13 million judgment was a significant blow to Galveston’s finances. Galveston has an annual operating budget of about $150 million. Weeks after the judgment against the city, departments were ordered to reduce their budgets by 2 percent to pay for the cost of the lawsuit.
The Texas Legislative session begins on Jan. 12.
