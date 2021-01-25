GALVESTON
Officials on Monday pledged more organization, and thousands of dollars, toward creating a smooth public vaccination system in Galveston County.
But even after a successful first run at a new vaccination site Saturday, this week promises many of the same frustrations occurring over the past seven weeks — limited supplies, overwhelming demand, overwhelmed infrastructure, desperate searchers and questions about who’s getting vaccinations, who’s not and why that is.
County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Galveston County Health District. The agreement committed up to $250,000 of county money to the mass COVID-19 inoculation effort.
That came two days after more than 700 people were vaccinated at the county’s new public hub at Walter Hall Park in League City.
While the county is putting the money up front, officials said they hope the federal government will reimburse most of the cost of running the hub.
It was the second time the county has dipped into its own funds to operate a public-health program. In May, the county began using its own money to pay for mass public COVID-19 testing in Galveston County.
“We believe that it’s a proper use of taxpayer money,” County Judge Mark Henry said. “I’m pretty quick to point out when it’s not, so I’ll also be pretty quick to point out when it is.”
The county’s money will pay for labor and additional expenses at the vaccination site.
It was unclear Monday how many people the county might need to hire to run the site. The hub was staffed Saturday mostly by University of Texas Medical Branch employees, many of whom were undergoing training related to vaccinations and were working for free, officials said.
The county might not be able to rely on medical branch employees going forward, officials said. The county also might seek volunteers to work at the site, official said.
Saturday’s roll-out at the vaccination hub was seen as a test run. By most accounts, the day went well. The average time in and out of the drive-through site was six minutes, Henry said. There were no reports of problems at the hub location.
“It went about as well as we could hope for,” Henry said.
Only a small number of people showed up at the site Saturday without an appointment, officials said. And while health officials confirmed Monday they had little ability to vet people’s qualifications to receive the vaccine, they said they had no evidence that many people unqualified to be vaccinated had crashed the event.
Only health care workers, people 65 years and older and people with qualifying health conditions are supposed to be getting vaccinated now.
Officials weren’t able to say how many local people received vaccines from the hub Saturday. There were reports of people coming from outside the county to get a shot, including at least one person from Louisiana. Federal rules prohibit people from being denied a vaccine based on residency if they’ve scheduled an appointment, officials said.
It wasn’t who was being scheduled that concerned officials the most Monday, but how many were trying. There was a crush that took scheduling systems down almost immediately.
The Galveston County Health District on Monday opened up appointments for 1,000 vaccinations to be given in its own facilities. The district used a different website than was used to schedule appointments at the vaccination hub over the weekend.
In both cases, the rush of people trying to schedule appointments through the sites overwhelmed the computers’ servers. And even with websites down, the appointments were filled within minutes.
When it opened the phone lines at 9:30 a.m. Monday, the health district received 2,500 phones calls a minute, spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said. The health district’s website received 150,000 appointment requests the minute the system opened up appointments.
The website crashed minutes after appointments went live.
“It was overloaded with people trying to book an appointment,” Tompkins said. “There was an overload issue, given the number of calls and visitors.”
Officials on Monday afternoon met to discuss how to refine and remove confusion from the scheduling system, and to determine how many doses of vaccines will be sent to the hub and how much the medical branch would use at its own facilities.
As of Monday afternoon, 4,918 Galveston County residents had been fully vaccinated against the virus, and 21,062 people had received the first dose of vaccinations. About 1.84 percent of the county is fully vaccinated, and 7.89 percent of the county is partially vaccinated.
(1) comment
Perhaps Galveston County should start a wait list like Harris County is doing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.