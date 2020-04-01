LA MARQUE
Families and guardians of residents at Bayou Pines Nursing Home, 4905 Fleming St. in La Marque, were notified Tuesday by a letter posted on the facility’s Facebook page that a nurse who worked there last week tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.
The unnamed nurse was an “as needed” employee, not a regular staff member, according to the letter.
She worked in the home’s 200 hall March 24 and March 25 from 11:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. and showed no symptoms at that time, according to the letter signed by Erika Parrish, administrator.
The nurse sought medical care for symptoms March 28, was tested and confirmed positive Tuesday, Parrish said.
“We have been in contact with the Galveston County Health District and provided a list of residents who came in contact with this nurse, as well as a map of the facility, and date and times of when she last worked,” Parrish said in the letter. “None of our residents or other staff members are exhibiting signs or symptoms, nor has anyone else sought additional testing for the virus.”
The letter went on to assure families that Bayou Pines had followed all guidelines and recommendation from official health care bodies, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to ensure the safety of its staff and residents.
Those recommendations include taking temperatures and monitoring employees for signs and symptoms on every shift and isolating anyone suspected of carrying the virus.
Bayou Pines had stopped all communal activities and dining, stopped all visitors except in the instances of emergency health care and end-of-life situations and suspended all outings except medically necessary appointments.
In addition, the facility is practicing recommended sanitizing by wiping down surfaces regularly, training staff in hand washing and proper use of personal protective equipment and asking staff to use masks at all times, the letter said.
Bayou Pines is a 24-hour skilled nursing care facility with in-house therapy staff providing physical, occupational and speech therapies, according to the facility’s website.
