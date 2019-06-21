GALVESTON
The capital murder trial of Dimitrios Pagourtzis will be held in Fort Bend County, a district court judge has announced
Pagourtzis is charged with the capital murder of multiple persons, and other felonies, in connection with the May 18, 2018, shooting in Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people and wounded 13,
District Court Judge John Ellisor in February ruled Pagourtzis’ trial should be moved outside of Galveston County because county residents could not form an impartial jury.
Richmond, the seat of Fort Bend County, is a little more than 73 miles north of Galveston.
