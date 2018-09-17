GALVESTON
Two island bartenders are accused of over-serving a Galveston woman charged in the June death of one bicyclist and injury of another, police said.
Shafay Look, 34, and Jon Ward, 56, were charged Monday with serving alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person, police said. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a sentence of up to a year in prison.
The two are accused of serving alcohol to Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, at the Island Pier Club, 1702 Ave. O, on the evening of June 4 while she was visibly intoxicated, police said.
Weberlein last week was indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charged in the death of Marco Antonio Pena Beltran, 23. She is accused of striking Beltran and another person with her car on 69th Street while they were riding bicycles, police said. She is also charged with intoxication assault, according to law enforcement reports.
Weberlein’s blood alcohol content was .103 several hours after the crash, police allege. Texas’ legal alcohol limit while driving is .08.
Investigators learned Weberlein had been at the Island Pier Club and reviewed surveillance video from inside the bar, which led to Monday’s charges, police said.
A video shows Weberlein was “highly intoxicated” while at the bar, police allege. A woman police allege is Weberlein can be seen on the video spilling drinks and needing assistance to keep from falling as she stands, police said.
She left the bar 15 minutes before the crash happened, police allege.
The video also shows Look and Ward serving Weberlein, police allege.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code forbids serving alcohol to a “habitual drunkard” and to an intoxicated or insane person. Doing so is an act of criminal negligence, according to the code.
Bonds for both Look and Ward were set at $7,500 each, police said.
