Forecasters are watching two separate systems in the Gulf of Mexico, but neither should present direct threats to Galveston County, officials said Monday.
Although neither system is on a path toward the region, the active weather in the Gulf could mean areas closest to the coast might see consistently high tides later this week, said Jimmy Fowler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
“With everything out there, churning waves, we anticipate by late Tuesday, some places might see waves about 3 or 6 feet higher,” he said.
That's about the same effect Tropical Storm Beta had on local tides.
Tropical Storm Gamma sat near the northern tip of the Yucatan peninsula Monday morning but is in a bad environment for strengthening and might not move much from where it is through the rest of the week, Fowler said.
“Honestly, it might not survive the next couple of days,” he said.
Tropical Storm Delta, meanwhile, is near Jamaica and moving quickly, in contrast to Gamma, Fowler said.
Delta will move across the western tip of Cuba either late today or early Wednesday and move northwest into an area conducive to strengthening, Fowler said.
Forecasters project Delta will become a hurricane before turning north and northeast and eventually will make landfall somewhere between Louisiana and the panhandle of Florida, Fowler said.
August and September is prime time for hurricanes, but the Atlantic storm season actually isn't over until the end of November, Fowler said.
Residents should keep a close eye on the weather through the next month or so, Fowler said.
