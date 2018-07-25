A Bacliff man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for choking a woman and later slamming her head into a refrigerator.
Concepcion Andrew Guzman, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a family member by impeding breath and circulation and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
The attack happened in November.
— Matt deGrood
