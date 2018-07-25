A Bacliff man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for choking a woman and later slamming her head into a refrigerator.

Concepcion Andrew Guzman, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a family member by impeding breath and circulation and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.

The attack happened in November.

 — Matt deGrood

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Locations

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription