Texas City firefighters battle two blazes By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Nov 27, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYThe Texas City Fire Department responded to two fires Saturday night, officials said.At about 5 p.m., the department responded to a fire on South Pecan Drive, Fire Chief David Zacherl said.Firefighters evacuated one person from the burning house, Zacherl said.There were no reported deaths or injuries and the fire was still under investigation Sunday, he said.The department responded to second fire later that day, Zacherl said.Details of that blaze were unclear Sunday, but the fire also was under investigation, he said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David Zacherl Firefighter Social Services Department Fire Department Texas City Blaze Official Locations Texas City Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Galveston city council considers exporting homelessGalveston native to host dating reality showKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputyVictim's relatives unhappy over killer's 40-year sentenceTruck crash and shirtless dash gridlock I-45 trafficGalveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaignGalveston teen accidently shot while handling firearmCrash investigation underway after Galveston restaurateur's death CollectionsGrand Galvez tree lightingLeague City's Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (43) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (34) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.