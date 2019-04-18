SAN LEON
Deputies are searching parts of San Leon for a suspected gunman this afternoon after a woman was shot and wounded in the unincorporated community, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies are searching for Wilhelm Erik Millhausen, 25, of San Leon, Trochesset said. He is a suspect in the shooting that happened around 1 p.m. on 24th Street in San Leon, Trochesset said.
The woman, who has not been named, was found wounded in the middle of a residential street, Trochesset said. She was conscious and able to talk to deputies while she was transported to a local hospital, Trochesset said.
The woman was shot in the abdomen with a .22-caliber rifle, Trochesset said.
Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area of the shooting, and a Department of Public Safety helicopter is assisting in the search, Trochesset said.
San Leon Elementary School, at 2655 Broadway Street, locked its doors for a short time and did not allow students or staff to leave as the manhunt was underway, Trochesset said. The lock-down ended around 3:20 p.m., according to the school district.
Deputies do considered Millhausen armed and dangerous, Trochesset said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(2) comments
It's like the fricking wild west in this nation anymore with every outlaw and his gun reeking havoc on society.
If one chooses to believe an NPR report:
"According to the Congressional Research Service, there are roughly twice as many guns per capita in the United States as there were in 1968: more than 300 million guns in all."
That same year, Politifact cited a 2015 Harvard study that estimated 265 million firearms in the HSA.
The WAPO had a piece around same time estimating 310 million.
Even taking the low estimate of 265 million, more than a smidgen of perspective is called for. You are in far greater danger from the idiots texting while driving, as the chances of being in a bad automobile accident are about 1 in 100.
Perspective.........
Updating those numbers a bit, we can take it to 265,000,001 after I get back home tomorrow with my new purchase, IF some distracted Kia pilot doesn't prevent it....
Solving the CRIME problem has to be done at the PEOPLE level, even if that's not as good a sound bite or fund raiser for the usual suspects' political 'leaders'.....imo....
