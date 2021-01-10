The insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 left much of the country stunned, with many people pointing to President Donald Trump as the source of the rioting.
Question of the Week: Should President Donald Trump be removed from office before Jan. 20?
• No
• Yes
• He should not be removed but he should leave office on his own
Respond now, and look for the responses in the print edition of The Daily News on Jan. 19.
Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?
Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
I prefer that he resign. I'd like every school child from now on to be looking through the photos of the presidents and ask their teacher, "why was Pence president for only 7 days?"
My second choice would be impeachment by the house, followed by a decision not to pursue a trial in the senate. Our nation has suffered enough because of this man. (Before writing this I was just thinking, it feels like every Sunday for the last 4 years America has said to itself, OK, it's a new week - let's try this again.) I want to never hear his name again. And I don't want to waste the new administration's precious time listening to vitriol in the senate. (The present Senate could knock a trial out in a few days - we saw how quickly they confirmed Amy Coney Barrett - but McConnell won't do it, so it would have to wait for the next Senate.)
If he cared about the nation at all, he would resign. He would save the nation the inevitable ugliness that is sure to come with impeachment.
Why impeachment? It's simple. In 2019 the democrats impeached the president. Every republican in congress said, "We don't need impeachment to remove the president. Wait for the election and let the people render their verdict." Well, the people did render their verdict, and the president was defeated. And then those very same Republicans said, "We don't accept that result. We don't believe that our president could possibly have been defeated."
This - all of this - is the result of the president's lies, incompetence, and narcissistic self-interest. Had he conceded after the election we wouldn't be here. Had he conceded after all 50 states had certified their results we wouldn't be here. Had he conceded after all of his court challenges had failed we wouldn't be here. Had he not called his followers to attend a "wild" protest, we wouldn't be here. Had he not told his followers to march to the Capitol we wouldn't be here. Had he conceded last Wednesday, on the day that Congress was certifying the will of the American people, we wouldn't be here. Instead, he told a crowd of thousands, "We will never give up. We will never concede."
And so, here we are. 10 more days to go. It's a new week, America - let's try this again.
No impeachment, no removal, no resignation. Liberals keep saying he instigated the onslaught in his speech but a look at the speech and transcript show he did not. That's the problem with Liberal group think - they accept the party line without verifying whether it's true or not. I posted this several days ago but still no one can find it. "BUT WE KNOW WHAT HE MEANT!!!!!" No you do not. Not even Kreskin knows. Here's the transcript again:
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-save-america-rally-transcript-january-6
Read it, don't blindly accept what the Leftist media is telling you.
