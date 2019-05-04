Absentee and early voting results for the college of the Mainland Board of Trustees District 4 position show Dawn King with a strong lead over Edward Munoz.
Of 417 votes cast in early voting, King received 345 votes or 82.73 percent while Munoz received 72 or a little more than 17 percent.
