GALVESTON
The death toll from COVID-19 in Galveston County increased to 37 people Friday with the announcement of five new virus-related deaths by the Galveston County Health District.
It is the single most deaths reported by the health district during the pandemic. The announcement doesn’t mark a sudden surge of the deaths, however, officials said.
The five new deaths announced Friday occurred between April 27 and May 21, according to the health district.
They were all reported to the health district after 5 p.m. Thursday, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
The five deaths included three men and two women. Two were between the ages of 71 and 80, two were between the ages of 81 and 90, and one was older than 90, according to the health district.
All five people had preexisting medical conditions, according to the health district. The health district did not release any other identifying data about the fatalities.
As of Friday, 795 people in Galveston County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 469 have recovered, according to the health district.
It was unclear Friday why the five deaths were reported all at once and so long after they occurred. The district receives death reports from hospitals and the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, Tompkins said.
She could not confirm whether all five new death reports came from a single source or whether the five late reports came from senior care facilities.
The number of deaths linked to long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, rose by four to 32, from Thursday’s report which was 28, however.
So far, 32 of the 37 deaths reported in the county — 86.4 percent — have been linked to senior care facilities.
Galveston County is among the Texas counties with the most reported COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. As of Friday afternoon, when the local death toll was still at 32, Galveston County ranked 12th among Texas’ 254 counties.
Of the 795 Galveston County residents diagnosed with COVID-19, 4.65 percent have died, according to the heath district.
Harris County has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths as of Friday, with 224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.