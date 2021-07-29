GALVESTON
In the midst of a busy summer mostly free of COVID- 19 restrictions, some businesses this week began reintroducing masking requirements and other COVID-related safety protocols as cases rise locally.
Many business owners cited concerns about the spreading delta variant and a desire to protect the health of staff and patrons as reasons for the return of such protocols.
But unlike last year, those businesses largely will be left to their own devices with scant likelihood state or local governments will impose restrictions.
The Galveston County Health District reported 992 new cases last week, a 111 percent rise from the 471 cases in the week of July 11 to July 17.
That data and concerns about the more highly contagious delta variant prompted some businesses, such as Mosquito Cafe, 628 14th St. in Galveston, to reimplement masking requirements that had been relaxed as more people were vaccinated.
The restaurant Wednesday announced that staff members would be required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status, and that diners, while not required, were asked to wear masks when they aren’t at their tables, said James Clark, director of operations and managing partner.
Clark also is president of the Galveston Restaurant Association.
“It’s just following updates from the CDC,” Clark said. “That’s what we’re basing operations on.”
‘NEUTRAL GROUND’
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week recommended fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high COVID transmission rates, a reversal from previous guidance.
In League City, hair salon Toni & Guy Bay Colony, 2875 Interstate 45, is taking a numbers-driven approach to its masking policy.
Every Monday, franchisee Jonathan Tran looks up the percent increase in cases. If it’s over 10 percent, employees and customers will be required to wear masks that week, he said.
“For me, before COVID, it’s always the customer is correct,” Tran said. “After COVID, our lives are important. We’re trying to maintain a more neutral ground. Right now, we are unmasked.”
That was based on Monday’s rate, he said.
‘RIGHT AND RESPONSIBILITY’
Unlike past surges of COVID cases, Gov. Greg Abbott has been taking a hands-off approach and hasn’t made any indication he plans to limit capacity at any businesses.
Abbott released an updated executive order Thursday specifying he wouldn’t impose COVID-19-related restrictions on operating limits.
“Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses and engage in leisure activities.”
Businesses and agencies across the country are navigating the reopening as cases rise. Although COVID-related deaths have almost entirely been among unvaccinated people, some companies are taking steps to minimize spread.
In San Francisco, a group of business owners representing more than 300 bars banded together this week to announced they’d require customers who want to sit inside to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. Customers who can’t prove either are asked to sit outside at establishments.
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would require all federal workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular COVID testing and masking requirements.
‘I’M MAD’
In Galveston, clients at The Yoga Haven, 2507 Market St., were asked to start wearing masks again this week, regardless of vaccination status.
“The breakthrough cases are what’s really scary to me because we don’t know,” owner Kathleen DiNatale said. “We could be around people and shedding the virus.”
The studio had gone back to indoor, in-person classes in April after a year of either online or outdoor-only yoga classes, DiNatale said.
“I’m mad,” DiNatale said. “Now I have to wear a mask and it’s not because of anything I’ve done wrong.”
A few new clients have said they’ll return to the studio only after the masking policy changes, but most clients have responded positively to the change, she said.
But DiNatale will have to make a decision about some new classes that are physically demanding and tough to do wearing a mask, she said.
In Galveston, Clark estimates about half of the island restaurants are asking people to mask up again, he said.
“Some folks are concerned and are making changes,” Clark said. “Some folks are seeing no reason to be concerned and they’re going to continue down the path they’re down.”
Clark received more praise than complaints for Mosquito Cafe’s decision to require masks for staff, he said.
One thing he doesn’t think will change soon is a steady flow of customers eager to get out of the house, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.