Strict COVID rules will remain in place for cruise ships until at least November, said federal regulators who essentially rejected industry requests to loosen protocols that have prevented sailings from U.S. ports for a year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement Wednesday came the same day the cruise industry made a public push for the federal agency to loosen its rules and open the door for a return to sailings by July.
Cruises haven’t sailed out of Galveston or other U.S. ports since March 2020, and major cruise lines have canceled all of their cruises voluntarily through the end of June.
The Cruise Lines International Association on Wednesday announced it believed cruises could begin in July if the CDC lifted conditional sailing orders it put in place in October.
The conditional orders allow for cruise companies to resume business in the United States, but only if they meet a series of stringent requirements beforehand, including holding simulated test cruises with volunteers to prove that on-board infection controls were effective.
The conditional sail order is an “effective ban” on cruises and shouldn’t be in effect as other parts of the economy reopen, said Kelly Craighead, the association’s president and CEO.
“The outdated CSO, which was issued almost five months ago, does not reflect the industry’s proven advancements and success operating in other parts of the world, nor the advent of vaccines, and unfairly treats cruises differently,” Craighead said. “Cruise lines should be treated the same as other travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors.”
The association called on the CDC to lift the conditional sailing order and allow for a “phased resumption” of cruises in the United States.
The CDC, however, didn’t budge. In a statement, the agency said the conditional sailing orders are scheduled to remain in effect until Nov. 1.
“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19,” the agency said. “Details for the next phase of the CSO are currently under interagency review.”
The CDC’s statement caused the price of Royal Caribbean and Carnival stocks to fall to their lowest levels since February.
A cruise shutdown that lasts until November would exceed the predictions made by Port of Galveston’s Wharves Board of Trustees, which last year developed a budget on the assumption that cruises would return on a limited basis some time between April and June.
