LEAGUE CITY
Is Pin Oak Drive, a short stretch of road less than half a mile in length, in League City, Dickinson or somewhere in between?
After Tuesday’s council meeting, local officials are one step closer to a final answer.
The League City Council late Tuesday held the first of two public hearings required to annex 1,270 feet of right of way from Geisler Gulley to the end of Pin Oak Drive right of way.
The planned annexation is part of a longstanding plan to divide jurisdiction of the road, a process that has been complicated by the state’s labyrinthine requirements for annexing land.
Pin Oak Drive has been in need of repair for several years and, in April 2019, Galveston County, Dickinson and League City authorized an interlocal agreement laying out plans to fix the road.
Under the terms of that agreement, the county would serve as project manager, League City would pay about $6,700 and Dickinson would pay another $13,600, officials have said.
But for the project to move forward, League City will have to annex the 1,270 feet of right of way and then give Dickinson 640 feet of Pin Oak Drive and 280 feet of right of way, officials said.
The state, however, has passed several laws in recent years that have made it more complicated to annex and exchange land, said David Hoover, League City’s director of planning.
House Bill 347, for instance, became law in May 2019 and requires landowner or voter approval for most annexations in Texas.
This particular project is interesting because the annexation doesn’t involve homes or private property but only the road itself, Hoover said.
The county has completed an asphalt overlay of the street in the interim, Hoover said.
After Tuesday’s public hearing, the council will host a second one on July 20 before considering an ordinance officially annexing the tract into the city limits on Aug. 11, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.