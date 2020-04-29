LEAGUE CITY
The League City council at its regular meeting Tuesday night voted 8-0 against a request that would have forgiven an estimated $108,622 in tax payments due from local hotels struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.
While saying he wished he could give relief to the hotels, Mayor Pat Hallisey said he couldn’t vote for the measure unless the city was prepared to give relief to all businesses in the city.
“If we do this for the hotels, my greatest fear is the next people that would be in here would be people wanting sales tax relief, people that want property tax relief,” Hallisey said. “Like it or dislike it, we, as a city, have responsibilities just like those businesses do.”
Hotel owners representing Hampton Inn and Suites, Candlewood Inn and Suites, and Scottish Inn and Suites sent letters to Hallisey requesting the city forgive properties on their first quarter hotel occupancy tax payments, which are due today.
“Despite the current situation, we have decided to keep doors open for business but are struggling with plummeting occupancy levels,” Kalpesh Patel, owner of the League City Hampton Inn and Suites, and Candlewood Inn and Suites, said in his letter. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain the current workforce at our properties.”
While he had heard of other cities waiving late fees, Councilman Hank Dugie said he had not been able to find a case of a city waiving hotel occupancy tax payments altogether, and he, too, was uneasy offering relief to one industry but not others.
“If there’s another way we can help, by all means, I’m interested in hearing it. But this is not one of them,” Dugie said.
One way the city can help the hotels is to effectively use its hotel occupancy money to get more “heads in beds” down the road, Councilman Nick Long said.
“We already are taking steps in the budget to reinvest it in different activities,” Long said. “These are things that bring people to the city.”
Pointing out that hotel occupancy tax money is first collected by the state before the city is allotted its share, Councilman Larry Millican was unsure whether the city was even in a position to waive the payments as requested, he said.
“There are specific rules on what we can allow HOT tax to be spent on, and it’s certainly not giving it back to the hoteliers themselves,” Millican said.
Estimated hotel occupancy tax payment for the Hampton Inn is $31,455, for the Candlewood Inn is $15,822 and for the Scottish Inn is $5,044.13, according to the city. The hotel occupancy tax payment for South Shore Harbour Resort, which closed mid-March and had not sent a request for assistance, according to the city, was estimated at $56,301.61.
